Warrenton Police investigating after death of 2-year-old baby

The baby boy was in the care of one of his mother's friends, says Warrenton Police.
WARRENTON, Va. — Police in Warrenton, Virginia are investigating after a two-month-old baby died while in the care of a babysitter in August, officials say.

Investigators say they were called to the Academy Hill Apartments on the night of August 28, where the baby was in the care of one of his mother's "close friends."

According to a testimony provided by the babysitter, the baby boy was put down for a nap arond 3 in the afternoon. Roughly two and a half hours later, the babysitter went to go check on the baby boy, who she said felt cold "and didn't seem to be breathing."

That's when she called 911 and attempted to perform CPR on the boy, Warrenton Police said. Officers arrived quickly to the scene and tried to take over saving the baby's life -- including a nurse who also lived in the building. Police said that despite the efforts, the baby could not be revived.

The county medical examiner is now performing an autopsy to determine what caused the death, officials said. According to a statement from Warrenton Police, the report could take up to several weeks before it is finished.

