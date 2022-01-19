Virginia vaccine, testing sites shorten hours ahead of possible Thursday, Friday winter weather

A general 1" - 2" of snow is expected to blanket most of the DMV on Thursday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Areas across the DMV are expecting a rainy evening to turn into a snowy morning on Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health is planning to delay the opening of some community vaccination and testing centers on Thursday, as well as close them early on both Thursday and Friday due to the coming winter weather.

A general 1" - 2" of snow is expected to blanket most of the DMV on Thursday. VDH said that the hours are shifting for the safety of the public and staff as the winter storm approaches.

The department also added that accommodations will be made for those who have appointments.

“Anyone who missed an appointment because of the delayed opening or early closures can walk into those sites during the day to get a same-day appointment.”

Those individuals can also visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointments to reschedule.

Appointments in Fairfax and Prince William will operate from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, along with the vaccination centers in Fredericksburg.

All locations will open at their regular time and close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and they’re expected to open at their regular time on Friday, Jan. 21 and close at 5 p.m.

VDH added that a decision will be made Friday afternoon about operations on Saturday and that updates will be posted online or on their social media.

“The best time to prepare for severe winter weather is now, before temperatures drop significantly and staying safe and warm becomes a challenge. Visit the VDH website to learn more about winter safety,” the department said.