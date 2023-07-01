Tractor-trailer catches fire following crash in Fairfax County, VA

According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling south of I-495 when it crashed near exit 44 Georgetown Pike.

Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Sunday afternoon that caused the vehicle to catch fire.

According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling south of I-495 when it crashed near exit 44 at Georgetown Pike. The driver of the vehicle was transferred to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Officials have not provided any additional information about the crash nor have they revealed the identity of the driver. This crash is still under investigation and police are advising drivers to follow the Virginia Department of Transportation's 511 for updates on traffic advisories.