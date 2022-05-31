3 Virginians dead after Stafford crash

Officials say that both drivers and a passenger died at the scene.

STAFFORD, Va. — Two drivers and a passenger died at the scene of a car crash in Stafford Sunday.

Deputies responded to Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road around 7:40 p.m. for the two-car crash.

Officials said that preliminary information indicated that 38-year-old Tamarr Williams, from Woodbridge, was speeding in a 1995 Lexus, headed southbound on Austin Ridge Drive. His passenger was 35-year-old Andrea Forte from Stafford. Police say Williams then lost control of the vehicle and went into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The passenger side of the Lexus impacted the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 27-year-old from Fredericksburg named Tamara Williams. The two drivers are not related, police confirmed.

After the crash, the road was closed for several hours Sunday night and again on Monday for accident reconstruction.