Tennis lovers rejoice: brand new, ‘world-class’ courts could come to Loudoun County

The 'state-of-the-art' campus plan was unveiled by the United States Tennis Association Thursday and is expected to draw local, regional and national-level events.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section unveiled Thursday a new plan for a “state-of-the-art” tennis campus that will feature 36 courts in the heart of Loudoun County only 33 miles from D.C.

The organization hopes the campus will be a mecca for local, regional and national-level tennis events, as well as daily tennis programming, and plans to open the doors in 2025.

The plan for the campus details that more than 20 outdoor courts, 16 indoor and eight pickleball/youth courts will be included and that, in total, the facility will be more than 190,000 square feet. USTA hopes to host a variety of events and community initiatives at the facility, as well as use the space as a new home for its headquarters.

The organization also plans to host more than 50 annual tennis events and hopes to welcome more than 78,000 event attendees.

The next steps in the plan to open the new facility include a public vote for final approval of the incentive package during a Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and the Economic Development Authority Board of Supervisors meeting on March 15.

The development is then subject to legislative action on a pending rezoning application. The USTA Mid-Atlantic will then work on funding the project.

The complete project is expected to cost approximately $42 million. Due to the inclusion of daily tennis programming, tournaments and community events, the organization said that they expect the campus to contribute $8.5 million in economic impact annually.