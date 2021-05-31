x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Loudoun County Schools teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

The school board is reviewing its policies in conjunction with a state mandate requiring all school systems to update their policies on transgender students.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Back to school concept. School empty classroom, Lecture room with desks and chairs iron wood for studying lessons in highschool thailand without young student, interior of secondary education

LEESBURG, Va. — A northern Virginia gym teacher is fighting his suspension after he spoke out at a school board meeting against proposed policies to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns. 

Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group, wrote a letter Friday to Loudoun County Public Schools on behalf of Leesburg Elementary teacher Tanner Cross. 

The letter demands Cross’ reinstatement. Cross was suspended after he told a May 25 school board meeting that he could not abide by proposed rules that would require teachers to address transgender students by their chosen gender. 

The school board is reviewing its policies in conjunction with a state mandate requiring all school systems to update their policies on transgender students.

RELATED: ‘I am concerned’ | Loudoun County dealing with spike of COVID-19 cases

RELATED: 21 COVID cases at Loudoun County high school after student-athletes test positive

RELATED: Virginia law requires universities to create scholarships for descendants of enslaved workers

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.