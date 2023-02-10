Prince William Co. teacher accused of grabbing student's neck arrested on assault, battery charges

A court date is pending for the accused teacher.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Prince William County teacher faces charges for allegedly grabbing an 11-year-old student by the neck while in the school cafeteria last Thursday.

On Sept. 28, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Belville Middle School, located on Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, was made aware of an alleged assault by a teacher against a student. Police say an investigation, in coordination with Child Protective Services, revealed a student, an 11-year-old boy, and a teacher were in the cafeteria when the teacher grabbed the student by the neck before they were separated.

The boy then went to the main office and to the school nurse, where minor injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged Theresa Lillian White of Woodbridge with assault and battery. She has been placed on administrative leave.

Principal Tim Keenan of Belville Middle sent a letter home to families regarding the assault.

"Dear Parents/Guardians:

The Prince William County Police will announce today the arrest of Theresa White, teacher at Beville Middle School, on assault and battery charges of a student.

Mrs. White is on administrative leave during the investigation. Please note that this is a personnel matter that will follow due process, and by law, I cannot provide further details.

I am both shocked and disappointed by this allegation. This is not reflective of our outstanding school and our hard-working staff who are committed to our students and community.

As always, I encourage you to talk with your students and should they ever feel unsafe at school or witness any concerning event, they should report it to you or a trusted adult as soon as possible. Please contact the office at any time if you have questions or concerns.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Beville Middle School.

Sincerely,

Tim Keenan"

