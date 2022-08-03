Task force gets closer to renaming Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to route numbers

The Confederate Names Task Force is recommending the changes after a call for public input and months of discussion.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Confederate Names Task Force based out of Fairfax has made progress in working toward the renaming of Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson to their route numbers after months of discussion and a call for public input.

On Tuesday, the group moved to prepare a resolution for the upcoming Sept. 13 meeting, along with including information on how those who are directly impacted by the name change can be compensated financially.

The highways would eventually be renamed Route 29 and Route 50.

The task force has considered the change due to the two roadways being named after Confederate generals. According to Fairfax County, the task force is comprised of residents, representatives from civic organizations, homeowner associations, faith groups, historical groups and the business community.

According to the county government, the task force initially voted to recommend changing both names at its Nov. 30 meeting after its review of public feedback. The task force has received more than 23,000 responses, which have so far been solicited through a survey, community listening sessions, email, regular mail, social media and by phone.

The task force was established in 2021 by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. The county government has detailed that, ultimately, any formal change to the highway names would need to be approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the county will also have to agree to pay the cost to update street and highway signs for both corridors.