Virginia Task Force 2 sends engineers to Florida, prepares for call to action

Virginia Task Force 2 from Virginia Beach is getting ready to help the first responders down in Florida continue rescue efforts after the Miami condo collapse.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Surfside, Florida, at least nine people were dead and hundreds more were unaccounted for after a condominium building collapsed last Thursday.

On Monday, the Virginia Task Force 2 deployed members of its team to help with rescue efforts.

Ready to go at a moment's notice, the task force Urban Search and Rescue team sent down three structural engineers to the scene, where they will help to make sure more pieces of the building don't collapse while crews try to rescue victims.

"This is what these guys trained for," said Virginia Beach Fire Dept. Battalion Chief and Virginia Task Force 2 Program Manager, Robert Darling. "It's a lot different, we haven't seen something like this in a long time."

"We have about a four-hour window once we get activated, and we have to go through all our processes with the team," Darling said. "These guys will be filling right into their roles and responsibilities to keep the efforts going at the time."

It's not just the three structural engineers going down.

Darling said they would potentially have to deploy another larger crew to help in the efforts, as emergency responders in Florida struggle with the exhaustion and the heat.

This team is on standby to get a call in the next 24 to 48 hours to send another crew down to the Sunshine State, but as Darling explained, they'll be ready when they get the green light.

"This is what they train for, and so our years of training and experience that go into it, is what we bring to the table."