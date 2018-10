WASHINGTON -- The Virginia Task Force 1 has been deployed for Hurricane Michael response.

The 16-person water rescue team left for Florida Tuesday morning. The team will deployed for somewhere between 10 to 14 days.

Michael is currently at category 1 hurricane. The storm could further strengthen Tuesday to Category 3 status.

Virginia Task Force 1's 16-person Water Rescue Team has departed for Florida in response to #HurricaneMichael after being deployed by @fema. pic.twitter.com/6lZHARGiZW — VA-TF1 / USA-1 - Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) October 9, 2018

