Virginia Task Force 1, a search and rescue team, deployed for North Carolina on Sunday to assist with response efforts following Florence.

The 16-person team left early Sunday morning after being activated by FEMA. With them were four rescue boats.

Captain Tracey Reed said in a video posted to social media Sunday that they’ll be assisting with searching for people following flooding and other tasks assigned by FEMA.

Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday morning, but areas affected are still expecting flooding as inland rivers swell.

The death toll climbed to 12, including a mother and infant who were killed by a falling tree.

The City of New Bern in North Carolina, which sustained serious flooding in the storm, announced via social media Saturday night that they’d completed all water rescues. This comes after a call for help on Friday as nearly 150 people needed to be rescued as their homes flooded.

We have completed all of our water rescues & want to sincerely thank all of the volunteers who helped us save lives. You rock! We couldn't have done it without you! If boaters are looking to help, pls reach out to other communities who might still have needs. #operationthankyou pic.twitter.com/QhjoY2e6OP — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 15, 2018

The storm is expected to have minimal effects in the D.C. area, but some showers are expected Monday and Tuesday as its remnants track north.

Coastal flooding along the Chesapeake Bay and the Tidal Potomac River is possible.

