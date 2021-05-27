Virginia lagging behind when it comes to resolving unemployment claim issues; national claims fall for fourth week in a row

The U.S. Department of Labor said Virginia resolved only 3.3% of disputed claim reviews this year within a recommended timeline of three weeks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As U.S. unemployment claims hit a new pandemic low for the fourth week in a row, unemployment applicants in Virginia say they still are fighting unresolved issues with their claims.

Virginia is second-to-last in the nation this year when it comes to reviewing and resolving disputed claims within three weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Federal officials say it should take a maximum of three weeks to review a disputed unemployment claim. In 2021, DOL data shows Virginia is meeting that timeline on just 3.3% of claims.

Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has the worst rate in the country, at 5.7% of nonmonetary determinations made within 21 days.

“It just feels like they really are dragging their feet," said Donna Hackshaw, one of more than 90,000 Virginians waiting on an unemployment claim review and adjudications.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently allocated $20 million toward the problem, directing the Virginia Employment Commission to add 300 adjudication officers and nearly quadruple the amount of claims it processes per week by the end of July.

“I don’t know what’s going on. It’s ridiculous, especially when we’re all getting the same problem. We all have unresolved issues," Hackshaw said.

Hackshaw said she was surprised and excited to get two calls from VEC staffers who said they resolved her outstanding issue, but when she checks the VEC system, her claim still is flagged with a problem. Plus, she hasn't received benefits in the two months since she applied.

“It’s just a runaround it’s very frustrating," said Hackshaw. "It can be upsetting and nerve-wracking."

The VEC has distributed close to $13 billion in benefits to more than 1.3 million people during the pandemic.

More than 70% of unemployment applicants this year have received benefits within three weeks.

Hackshaw said it's the "outstanding issues" and delayed adjudications that concern her and others.

“I just would like someone to just care and handle the situation," she said.

Starting next week, the VEC is reinstating its work search requirement for unemployment benefits.