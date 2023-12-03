Virginia sees statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease

​There have been 27 cases reported in eastern, central, and southwest Virginia since June 2022.

The Virginia Department of Health says there is a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease after nearly 30 cases were reported.

Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis type Y. It is a rare but serious condition that can spread from person to person through the exchange of respiratory and throat secretions (e.g., kissing, coughing or sneezing directly into the face of others, or sharing cups, water bottles, eating utensils, and cigarettes). Rarely, people can develop serious forms of illness, such as meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) or septicemia (a bloodstream infection).

There have been 27 cases reported in eastern, central and southwest Virginia since June 2022. That is three times the number typically expected during this time of year.

Most cases are people who live in eastern Virginia, where a regional outbreak was first announced in September 2022.

More recently, the health department released a warning about meningococcal disease in March. Five people have died from complications associated with meningococcal disease. The health department says the strain with this outbreak is circulating more widely in the United States as well.

While the numbers are higher, the health department says the risk to Virginia's population is low.

The Virginia Department of Health recommends:

Don’t share personal items (e.g., vapes, lipsticks, toothbrushes).

Practice good hand hygiene.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Do not delay seeking care if you experience symptoms of meningococcal disease.

Ensure adolescents and teenagers receive the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) on schedule at 11 or 12 years of age and then a booster dose at 15-16 years of age.

Speak to your healthcare provider if you are at increased risk for meningococcal disease to ensure you are up to date on the MenACWY vaccine.

Meningococcal disease symptoms include:

(Most Common)

Fever

Headache

Stiff neck

(Additional Symptoms)

Nausea

Vomiting

Photophobia (eyes being more sensitive to light)

Altered mental status (confusion)