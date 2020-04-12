x
Virginia state senator charged after actions at polling site

Joe Morrissey was reportedly standing outside a polling place within 40 feet of where campaigning was prohibited to tell people he was running.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo former Delegate Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, watches the proceedings during the House of Delegates session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia state senator has been accused of violating regulations regarding polling sites after officials said he interacted with voters and election officials inside the polling place last year. 

News outlets report Democratic State Senator Joe Morrissey is also accused by Virginia State Police of standing outside the polling place and within that 40-foot zone where campaigning is prohibited and greeting voters and telling them he was running. 

Morrissey denied the allegations on Friday and said he planned to fight them in court. He also questioned the timing of the charges.

