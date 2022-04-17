Virginia State Police urgently seek two men who escaped mental facility

Both men are convicted felons with warrants out for their arrest.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them locate two patients who escaped from the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg on Sunday.

A release states that both men are convicted felons with multiple warrants out for their arrest.

Austin Preston Leigh, 31, is pictured below. He's wanted for drug-related charges in Chesapeake and for escaping a mental facility.

Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, is pictured below. He's wanted on a felony probation violation and for escaping a mental facility. Wilkerson is considered to be dangerous and possibly armed.