Virginia State Police search for 2 critically missing boys

VIRGINIA, USA — Police are asking for the public's help in finding two critically missing boys.
According to Virginia State Police (VSP), 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe and 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe were reported missing at 8 p.m. to the Albemarle County Police Department on Friday.
Shaun is described as a 13-year-old boy who is bi-racial. He stands around 5-foot-7 and weighs around 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Shayn is described as an 8-year-old boy who is bi-racial. He stands around 5-foot-2 and weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
The pair were last seen on Feb. 23 in the area of East Jefferson Street in Charlottesville with Angela Ridgewell-Steppe.
Ridgewell-Steppe is described as a 43-year-old white woman. She stands around 5-foot-3 and weighs around 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police believe Ridgewell-Steppe may be driving a 2002 GMC Yukon with Virginia plates 823-0000.
VSP says there is a credible threat to the health and safety of the two boys.
If you have any information, call the Albemarle County Police Department at (540) 672-1234.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.