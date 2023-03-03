Virginia State Police search for 2 critically missing boys

The pair were last seen on Feb. 23 in the area of East Jefferson Street in Charlottesville with Angela Ridgewell-Steppe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA, USA — Police are asking for the public's help in finding two critically missing boys.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe and 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe were reported missing at 8 p.m. to the Albemarle County Police Department on Friday.

Shaun is described as a 13-year-old boy who is bi-racial. He stands around 5-foot-7 and weighs around 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Shayn is described as an 8-year-old boy who is bi-racial. He stands around 5-foot-2 and weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The pair were last seen on Feb. 23 in the area of East Jefferson Street in Charlottesville with Angela Ridgewell-Steppe.

Ridgewell-Steppe is described as a 43-year-old white woman. She stands around 5-foot-3 and weighs around 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Please note Shaun is 13 years old not 10. https://t.co/FYtFKff5TI — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) March 3, 2023

ACPD is also currently seeking the whereabouts of 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe. Shayn was last seen on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon.@NBC29 @CBS19News @DailyProgress @NewsRadioWINA pic.twitter.com/7c9O1yezL6 — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) March 3, 2023

Police believe Ridgewell-Steppe may be driving a 2002 GMC Yukon with Virginia plates 823-0000.

VSP says there is a credible threat to the health and safety of the two boys.