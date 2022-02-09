Pursuit ends in head-on crash after driver in stolen car rams Virginia State Police cruiser

The suspect was hospitalized with serious injuries following the crash.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a traffic stop turned into a police pursuit in Fairfax County Thursday night.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said it all started around 10:30 p.m. That's when a trooper in Arlington County saw a vehicle northbound on Interstate 395 almost strike another northbound vehicle. The trooper caught up to the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver sped away.

The VSP trooper gave chase and continued east onto Interstate 495. During the course of the pursuit, the trooper learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Fairfax County, and that Fairfax County Police were looking for it.

The suspect vehicle exited I-495 at Telegraph Road and continued through Fairfax County, police said. At one point, the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed the VSP cruiser and the pursuit continued.

The suspect vehicle was on South Kings Highway, approaching Telegraph Road, when it crossed the raised median and went into oncoming traffic, where it struck another vehicle head-on. The impact of the crash caused the stolen vehicle to overturn twice before coming to rest on its side, police said.

The man driving the stolen car, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the other person hit head-on was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.