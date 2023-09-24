Virginia State Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian

At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to several calls of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on the northbound I-495 service road for Exit 50 in Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead Sunday night.

At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to several calls of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on the northbound I-495 service road for Exit 50 in Fairfax County. At the scene, officers located a man who had been hit by a vehicle and pronounced him dead.

Investigators are working to confirm the man's identity. Police will then notify his next of kin.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Anyone with more information on this deadly crash is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT:

The father of three was killed during a shooting late Saturday night, which took place at a nightclub on H Street in Northeast D.C.