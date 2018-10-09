VIRGINIA -- Evacuation Zone A had to be evacuated by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning after the Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam declared a mandatory evacuation on Monday.

More than 240,000 people live in Evacuation Zone A. On the map, Zone A is colored in blue. It includes the Hampton Roads area.

To look up your Virginia evacuation zone, click here or on the photo below to see the map.

(Photo: vdemgis.maps)

Governor Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Saturday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire South Carolina coastline.

Many areas are under a state of emergency as states and local communities are preparing for what Florence will bring.

