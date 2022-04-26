Leesburg, Falls Church Starbucks stores become latest to unionize

Seven Virginia locations have already formed a union, and as of April 25, there are 30 stores nationwide that have made the move.

LEESBURG, Va. — Teams at Starbucks locations in Leesburg and Falls Church have become the sixth and seventh in the state to unionize, according to Starbucks Workers United, a group of union advocates based in Buffalo, New York.

One location in Buffalo was the first store to unionize in the history of the 50-year-old coffee retailer in the U.S. According to More Perfect Union, as of April 25, a total of 30 stores have now unionized nationwide.

This week, the Leesburg location won its union in a 23-1 vote, and the Falls Church location won 30-2, Starbucks Workers United confirmed via Twitter.

Starbucks workers have been mobilizing across the country to make unions happen in several locations.

FALLS CHURCH WORKERS WIN 30-2, becoming the 6th unionized Starbucks store in Virginia!!!! pic.twitter.com/rCAetQrNtI — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 22, 2022

According to the Associated Press, Starbucks insisted in December that its more than 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when the company works directly with its employees, which it calls “partners.” Still, the company already showed a willingness to bargain outside the U.S. at that time, with workers in Victoria, Canada, ratifying a collective bargaining agreement with Starbucks in July, nearly a year after voting to unionize.

I’m LIVE at @SBWorkersUnited Unity Fest in Virginia. The organizing effort at Starbucks is spreading like wildfire thanks to the courage of the workers. Join us as we stand with them in solidarity. https://t.co/WrQw8kyHHm — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 24, 2022