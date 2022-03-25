Man threatening self-harm saved by Stafford K-9, police say

The K-9 named "Jynx" tracked down a man police say was expressing suicidal ideations.

STAFFORD, Va. — A new addition to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office paw patrol accomplished a life-saving mission on Thursday.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, a K-9 named Jynx helped track and locate a man police said was expressing suicidal ideations.

On Thursday just before 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a location in South Stafford where a man was making “concerning” statements and attempting to jump out of a car, according to police. When officers were on the scene, they discovered the man had left the scene for the woods.

At that time K-9 Jynx got to work, tracking the man’s scent. Soon after, the man walked out of the woods with the dog a short distance behind. The man was then given mental health resources, police said.