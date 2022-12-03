VDOT warns of possible icy road conditions

A winter weather advisory was issued and strong wind gusts continue as snow finishes accumulating in areas across the DMV.

VIRGINIA, USA — In order to treat roads today, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia mobilized and staged their crews across the area and has advised drivers to be careful on the roads.

VDOT's Northern Virginia district includes Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday, while blowing snow could reduce visibility throughout the evening.

Due to temperatures dropping below freezing, with a forecasted Saturday low of 22 degrees, VDOT says to “treat anything that looks wet as if it could be icy.”

VDOT warns that traveling is hazardous if there's snow or ice on roadways, so it's important to be mindful of the following areas:

Bridges

Ramps

Overpasses

Elevated surfaces

Additionally, VDOT warns drivers to beware of downed trees, branches and power lines due to the intense gusts of wind expected throughout Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday.