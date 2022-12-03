x
Virginia

VDOT warns of possible icy road conditions

A winter weather advisory was issued and strong wind gusts continue as snow finishes accumulating in areas across the DMV.

VIRGINIA, USA — In order to treat roads today, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia mobilized and staged their crews across the area and has advised drivers to be careful on the roads. 

VDOT's Northern Virginia district includes Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday, while blowing snow could reduce visibility throughout the evening. 

Due to temperatures dropping below freezing, with a forecasted Saturday low of 22 degrees, VDOT says to “treat anything that looks wet as if it could be icy.”

VDOT warns that traveling is hazardous if there's snow or ice on roadways, so it's important to be mindful of the following areas:

  • Bridges
  • Ramps
  • Overpasses
  • Elevated surfaces

 Additionally, VDOT warns drivers to beware of downed trees, branches and power lines due to the intense gusts of wind expected throughout Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday. 

To report downed trees or other debris in the road, residents can contact the Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or my.vdot.virginia.gov. All road conditions can be monitored on  www.511virginia.org or the free mobile app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

