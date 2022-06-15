Second teacher charged with public intoxication at Ashburn elementary school in 3 years

This is the second time a co-worker has reported concerns about a teacher being drunk at Mill Run Elementary school. Police have charged both men.

ASHBURN, Va. — A longtime educator in Ashburn is facing charges of being drunk on school property, and it's not the first time such an accusation has been made at that school building.

A school administrator arrived at work and soon after, reported to a deputy that she believed her co-worker came to school drunk. It's the second time since 2019 that a staff member at Mill Run Elementary School has done so.

The teacher accused of being drunk at school is 51-year-old Todd Snead from Ashburn, who taught music at Mill Run Elementary School as of 2000, according to the website.

Around 8:45 a.m. on June 13, Snead was charged with public intoxication and currently is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond review.

Snead said in his blog-style bio on the school's website that he had taught in Loudoun since 1997, and had been at the school since it opened in 2000.

Just years earlier, another one of Snead's co-workers, 46-year-old teacher Brian Chamer, was also arrested for the same offense.

Loudon County Police said at the time that an official at Mill Run Elementary contacted them with a tip that Chamer was possibly intoxicated in school.

When police arrived, they say they found a spread of alcohol bottles among Chamer’s personal items.