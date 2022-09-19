Virginia school districts respond to Gov. Youngkin's new transgender student policies

Alexandria City Public School officials sent a letter to parents to assure the district's commitment to gender-affirming policies.

VIRGINIA, USA — Schools in Virginia continue to push back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students.

Families and advocates say what the governor is trying to do is dangerous and discriminatory.

Alexandria City Public School officials sent a letter to parents to assure the district's commitment to gender-affirming policies. They say what Gov. Youngkin proposed late Friday does not align with the district's mission to provide a welcoming environment.

Under the 2022 Model Policies released by the Virginia Department of Education, new rules include students only being allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. Students can only participate on athletics teams that align with their sex assigned at birth. Teachers and staff can only refer to students by their names and pronouns associated with their records unless a parent says otherwise.

These new policies are a big pivot from the previous state administration, which signed a law requiring school districts to adopt policies respecting a student's transgender status, gender identity and use of pronouns and names.

Youngkin has been vocal about protecting so-called parental rights and how parents should be more informed on conversations surrounding their child's gender and sexual orientation.

Among the districts responding against the changes is Alexandria City Public Schools. Mayor Justin Wilson feels confident school officials will uphold their current policies regardless of Youngkin's changes.

"This was unnecessary," Wilson said. "This was the governor trying to pick a fight with school systems who are offering evidence-based approaches to treating all kids fairly."

Wilson claims the policies are politicizing the safety of kids and putting school systems in possible situations that ultimately threaten kids' lives.

Arlington Public Schools [APS] is also pushing back against the policy changes.

APS Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán released a letter to the community Monday morning. He said the district will continue to support the rights of transgender, non-binary and gender-fluid students.

"[APS] remains committed to providing school environments that are welcoming, safe and supportive for all students," Durán wrote.

The Fairfax County Public School [FCPS] District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said in a letter to families that FCPS remains committed to an "inclusive learning environment" for students and staff members.

"Here at Fairfax County Public Schools, we are dedicated to providing a caring climate and culture where each and every student, staff member, and family is welcomed, respected, valued, and supported, as they experience a deep sense of belonging," Reid wrote.

So what's next? Youngkin has ordered school divisions to adopt the policy but there's still a 30-day public comment period, which will begin on Sept. 27.

If approved, the new policy will take effect in late October, however, Youngkin will likely be challenged in court.