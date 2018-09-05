At Hartwood Elementary School in Stafford County, 4th and 5th grade boys have learned valuable life lessons.

Scott Elchenko is the school's principal, but this year, he played the role of teacher. He created a program called 'Boys in Blazers.'

"We hear kids coming to school and they're disrespectful. They're talking back and we're teaching our boys that's not okay," said Elcheko.

The class focuses on etiquette and manners. The blazers were a special touch because being respectful is important, but you have to look the part too.

As the school year wraps up, more than 100 boys made it through the program. They ended it with one final lesson on how to tie a bow tie.

Superintendent Dr. Bruce Benson was there to teach that lesson. He wears one nearly everyday.

A bow tie tops off their look on the outside. On the inside, they have manners and kindness that will stay with them for years to come.

Thanks to an anonymous $4,000 donation, each boy is able to keep his blazer. The Red Apple Pediatric Dental team also stepped up and donated more than 100 bow ties for the students.

