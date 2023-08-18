You'll need even more hours of practice to get your tattoo license in Virginia

New tattoo and permanent cosmetic tattoo curriculum requirements will take effect on Sept. 1.

VIRGINIA, USA — Anyone studying to get their tattoo license in Virginia will soon have to undergo even more hours of training.

Starting Sept. 1, new tattoo and permanent tattoo curriculum requirements will take effect in the state.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation say the new regulations will increase the training requirements to get a tattoo and or permanent cosmetic tattoo license. It also creates a new training program for a master permanent cosmetic tattoo license.

All schools across Virginia were sent a letter regarding the new changes, and in return, were asked to submit an updated syllabus as well as a detailed course outline to the Board for Barbers and Cosmetology for approval.

Officials under the new requirements, in order to get your tattoo license, students must now complete 1000 hours of training. The previous requirement was 750 hours.

For those looking to get licensed in cosmetic tattooing, the new requirement is 200 hours of training as compared to the previous 90 hours.

In addition, to be officially considered a master permanent cosmetic tattoo artist you must complete 200 hours of training.

