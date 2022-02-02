Rabid fox prowls around Arlington neighborhood, bites person and pets

A fox with the same wound pattern was found Wednesday evening after alarming the community.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Residents in the Gulf Branch neighborhood of Arlington were on high alert after a rabid fox bit a person and three pets Wednesday.

The aggressive fox approached the victims in the 3500 block of N Utah Street and 4507 of 33rd Street North and it was briefly on the loose. The County asked neighbors to keep pets and children inside unless supervised while the fox was still out on the prowl.

The situation was of serious concern, as rabies is a disease that is fatal if the infected individual does not quickly receive medical care. People and animals can catch the disease from the bite or scratch of any infected animals.

Officials said Wednesday evening that a fox with a similar wound pattern on its back has been captured. Now, Arlington County Animal Control and the Arlington County Department of Human Services are urging anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by any wild animal, including a fox, to reach out immediately by calling Arlington County Animal Control at 703-931-9241. Be sure to reach out if any pets have been injured by a wild animal as well.

In the future, anyone who encounters the fox or any other wild animal are encouraged to pay attention to the following guidance from the county:

Ensure pets are up to date on their rabies and distemper vaccines

Keep dogs on a leash at all times and keep cats inside

Do not approach or feed any wild animals

Feed pets inside

Remove wildlife attractants from yards, such as unsecured garbage cans, open containers of food and compost