Virginia Primary Guide: What you need to know before voting Tuesday

Virginia’s primary election was originally scheduled for June 9 but postponed two weeks by an executive order issued by Gov. Northam because of the coronavirus.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's primary elections will get underway on Tuesday, June 23.

The Commonwealth's primary election was originally scheduled for June 9 but postponed two weeks by an executive order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday's election results will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees who will be on the general election ballot for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

That election will be held on November 3, 2020.

The Senate seat is currently held by Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. He could face off in November against Daniel M. Gade, Thomas A. Speciale II or Alissa A. Baldwin.

On the ballot is House of Representative races across Virginia. And in Northern Virginia, mayor primaries will be held in Manassas City and Manassas Park City.

Be careful about looking at your county's polling locations before voting on Tuesday. Some like Fairfax County have changed locations for voting due to the coronavirus pandemic and having to work to enhance social distancing efforts.

Check out the ballot list of candidates:

Some candidates — including 2nd District Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and 3rd District Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott — are running unopposed and are not on the ballot.

Former Congressman Scott Taylor is returning to win back his old seat from Rep. Luria. He's running against Ben Loyola, Jr. and Jarome Bell to win the Republican nomination.

For information about the June Primary elections, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.