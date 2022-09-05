VOTER GUIDE | Virginia voters head to the polls June 21

Virginia’s primaries begin on June 21. Here is everything you need to know about where, when and how to cast your vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginians will head to the polls June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, to elect their party’s nominees for U.S. congressional seats, as well as the Manassas City Council. Democrats are holding one primary for the 8th congressional district, as well as for the Manassas City Council. Republicans are having a primary for congressional districts 2, 3, 6 and 7.

According to the Virginia Redistricting Commission, certain boundaries of the commonwealth’s U.S. congressional districts may have been affected by a new redistricting plan, which may change which candidates appear on people’s ballots. Because of redistricting, voters should double-check which district they are in.

WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE

On June 21, polls will stay open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but early voting is open now through June 18. Polling places can be found here. You do need an ID to voter in person in Virginia.

WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?



U.S. Congress: District 2

Republican

Vote 1

Winner will face Democratic incumbent, Elaine Luria. She has held this office since 2019.

Andrew "Andy" Baan

He is an Iraq War/Bronze Star veteran, retired Navy Captain, former prosecutor, defense contractor program manager, and cybersecurity consultant. He was selected as a Navy Commanding Officer six times. He has a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame, a law degree from Dickinson/Penn State, a master's in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a master's in Cybersecurity from Norfolk State University.

Website: https://andybaan.com/

Jerome Bell

He studied at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where he graduated with associate's and bachelor's degrees in Professional Aeronautics with a minor in management. He retired as Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy after serving 27 years. He opened a small business that helps high school graduates obtain college athletic scholarships.

Website: https://jaromebellforcongress.com/

Jen Kiggans

She’s a member of the Virginia Senate (7th district) where she serves on several committees: local government, subcommittee on charters, general laws and technology, subcommittee on gaming, and rehabilitation and social services. She is a former Navy pilot, who currently serves as a nurse practitioner.

Website: http://www.jenforva.com/

L. Tommy Altman, III

Altman is a disabled veteran of the United States Air Force Special Operations community, with combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He and his wife own a small business in Virginia Beach.

Website: https://www.tommy4va.com/

U.S. Congress: District 3

Republican

Vote 1

Winner will face democratic incumbent Bobby Scott.

Ted W. Engquist

He’s a licensed minister who volunteered in various campaigns including George W. Bush’s second presidential campaign.

Website: https://tedforcongress2022.com/

Terry T. Namkung

Namkung served in the United States Air Force before working in corporate America, leading teams in developing solutions to climate change. He has a doctorate in business and researched renewable energy technology diffusion and adoption. He currently holds a master's degree from Auburn University.

Website: https://namkungforvirginia.com/

U.S. Congress: District 6

Republican

Vote 1

Ben L. Cline (incumbent)

He has served in this office since 2019. Before being elected to Congress, he had a private law practice and previously represented the 24th district in the Virginia House of Delegates (2002-2018). He also served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg until 2013.

Website: https://cline.house.gov/

Merritt D. Hale

Hale attended the University of Virginia and studied systems engineering, while enrolled in Naval ROTC. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a United States Naval Officer and was stationed in Charleston and Virginia Beach. Following the military, he was a systems engineer supporting the intelligence community.

Website: https://www.merritthaleforcongress.com/

U.S. Congress: District 7

Republican

Vote 1

Winner will face Democratic incumbent, Abigail Spanberger.

Bryce E. Reeves

He is a state senator representing Spotsylvania, an office he has held since 2012. He is an insurance agent and a former narcotics detective in Prince William County. Reeves was as a cadet at Texas A&M and upon graduation, Reeves was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army. He is a graduate of Army Ranger School and served as an infantry officer.

Website: https://www.brycereeves.com/

Crystal L. Vanuch

She represents the Rock Hill district on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and is currently serving as chairman of the board for the second year in a row. She attended Stafford Elementary School, Stafford Middle School, Brooke Point High School and then graduated Magna Cum Laude at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Website: https://crystalvanuch.com/

David L. Ross

Ross is a retired United States Marine currently serving in his 11th year (third term) as the elected representative for the Courtland district on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors. He has also served as the chairman of the Spotsylvania County Republican Committee and held a seat on the Board of Trustees for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) system. He spent more than 10 years serving as the Spotsylvania representative on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Website: https://daveross4liberty.com/

Derrick M. Anderson

Derrick Anderson, from Spotsylvania County, was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech and graduated with a law degree from Georgetown in 2019. He then clerked for some federal judges working on civil and criminal cases. He is a former Special Forces Green Beret and served six tours of duty, including Afghanistan, Iraq and various countries throughout the Middle East.

Website: https://derrickandersonforva.com/

Gina R. Ciarcia

Ciarcia lives in Prince William County, where she's a teacher and tutor and is the wife of a retired Marine officer. She also homeschools her five children.

Website: https://ginaciarcia.com/

Yesli I. Vega

She served on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors as the first Latina supervisor. She is a military wife and grew up in Virginia. Vega was a police officer with the City of Alexandria’s Police Department as well as the Manassas Park Police Department. She served as a deputy with the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office and was on its crisis intervention team. Currently, she is an auxiliary deputy in the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office.

Website: https://yeslivega.com/

U.S. Congress: District 8

Democratic

Vote 1

Winner will face republican candidate Karina Lipsman

Donald Beyer, Jr. (incumbent)

He has held this office since 2015 and is running for a fifth term. He is also the former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia (1990-1998) serving two terms during the gubernatorial administrations of Democratic Gov. Doug Wilder (1990-1994) and Republican Gov. George Allen (1994-1998). He has served as Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. He has also owned car dealerships in the state.

Website: https://friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Victoria I. Virasingh

She grew up in Arlington and attended St. Agnes Catholic School in Arlington then Georgetown Visitation in D.C. She attended Stanford University and has a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a master’s degree in Latin American studies. Virasingh worked in the tech industry and is currently a county board-appointed member of the Economic Development Commission.

Website: https://www.victoriaforcongress.com/

Manassas City Council

Democratic

Vote 3

Dheeraj "DJ" Jagadev

He is a Manassas City Public Schools teacher and currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission. He graduated from Unity Reed High School and then received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the College of William and Mary.

Website: http://dheerajformanassas.com/

Ralph J. Smith (incumbent)

He has served as chief election officer at Round and Dean Precincts and as an election official for more than 20 years. He earned his bachelor's in Business Administration from St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Virginia. He was a senior executive at the Social Security Administration in Falls Church, Virginia.

Website: https://www.ralphjsmith.org/

Robert R. Keller

Keller is a volunteer fireman and serves on the Criminal Justice Board for the city of Manassas. He has worked in the federal government primarily as a senior forensic examiner for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, before retiring five years ago. He managed and coordinated the community emergency response team for the city of Manassas from 2009-2014. He was appointed by the Manassas City Council to the Historic Resources Board in 2015 and is currently its vice-chairman.

Website: http://www.manassasstrong.net/

Sonia R. Vasquez Luna

She’s from San Salvador and studied at Northern Virginia Community College. She is currently a board member at LIUNA, an executive board member at Labor Council for Latin American Advancement and Nova Labor and is the vice president at The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement.

Website: https://www.soniavasquezluna.com/