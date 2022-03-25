Arlington locals spooked after people in cars shoot passersby with paintballs, pellets

Police are currently on the lookout for suspects who might be responsible.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are searching for suspects who witnesses say have driven around Arlington shooting paintballs and pellets at passersby.

Police say the Arlington reports are just some of many that have been seen throughout the country and that the act appears to stem from challenges that originated on social media.

There have been at least four separate incidents in Arlington that span over five days, and police say that the motivation behind the incidents is unknown at this time.

In the first attack on March 16 at S. Eads Street and 12th Street, police were called to a report of disorderly conduct. Police found out the victim was walking when a car pulled up and shot a pellet gun, hitting the victim, police said in a release. The suspected vehicle is described as a maroon SUV.

The second and third incidents were on March 18 just before 7:30 p.m. near the 400 block of S. Eads Street and 5th Street S. at S. Eads. Police were called to these scenes for a reported assault. They then found that two people were walking in the vicinity when a car pulled and the passenger fired a paintball gun striking both the victims. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, older model four-door sedan, according to officials.

Police say the fourth attack occurred near Washington Boulevard at N. Highland Street, just before 5 p.m. on March 21. Police were called to that intersection for a report of a person with a gun. Once Arlington Police arrived, police found out that a man was walking in the area when he was struck by pellets shot from a vehicle. The vehicle is described as a gray or light blue small SUV.

This remains an active criminal investigation, according to police, who are asking anyone with information or tips related to these incidents to call the department's tip line at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Callers can also anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).