To celebrate the legalization of marijuana in Virginia, this organization is giving away free seeds

RICHMOND, Va. — An organization plans to celebrate the first day of cannabis legalization in Virginia by giving out 10,000 free seeds to residents across the state.

Under the new Virginia cannabis law, a person can possess an ounce of cannabis and grow four plants at home. So, Virginia Marijuana Justice (VAMJ) in collaboration with District of Columbia Marijuana Justice (DCMJ) and Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) have all set a goal to receive donations of cannabis seeds from local growers to give them away so residents can grow their own plants.

VAMJ is calling this event "The Great Commonwealth Cannabis Seed Share." To sign up for the event or volunteer, click here. Residents will be able to pick up free seeds on July 1 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“We want to mark this historic day by saying ’let us grow’ now that home cultivation of cannabis is legal in Virginia,” said Nat Copes, a VAMJ volunteer from Alexandria. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the occasion than by having VAMJ volunteers hand out free high-quality seeds to Virginians.”

Here's where Virginia Marijuana Justice will hand out the seeds:

CBD Store-Richmond (3442 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, VA);

Near Rosslyn Metro (1850 N. Moore St., Arlington)

A private property in Charlottesville

Are you ready to grow? Sign up for The Great Commonwealth Cannabis Seed Share

Let the bagging begin! We are so excited to celebrate legalization in Virginia on July 1st! We currently have around 2,000 seeds bagged up so far and counting!

This initiative was actually started by DCMJ in the District of Columbia after cannabis became legal in 2015.

Virginia became the first Southern state to legalize marijuana as lawmakers voted to approve Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to the bill. Democrats said the bill was a matter of urgency, a necessary step to end what state figures show is disparate treatment of people of color under current marijuana laws.

Nearly one year after Virginia decriminalized cannabis, marijuana-related arrests have dropped by around 50%, according to the commonwealth's 2020 crime report.

The data indicates that there were a total of 13,674 cannabis-related arrests in 2020 compared to 26,470 in 2019. Similarly, the proportion of marijuana-related arrests compared to overall drug arrests decreased from 57% in 2019 to just 46% in 2020.