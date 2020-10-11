DOJ shares information on MS-13 gang violence, arrests in northern Virginia

The information from the Department of Justice focused on issues and alleged crimes from the gang's members in northern Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Information on MS-13 shows that the Justice Department is keeping close track of criminal activity by the gang in Virginia and has charged three associated members with crimes committed in the last few years.

The three gang members charged with crimes are Andy Tovar, Roberto Cruz Moreno, 20, and Kevin Perez Sandoval, 22. All three are a part of the GCLS clique, according to the Justice Department.

The charges for the three members stem from a 2017 murder in Charlottesville and two 2019 attempted murders in Prince William County, according to the Justice Department.

Tover, Moreno and Sandova are all from the northern Virginia area. Two from Warrenton and another from White Post, according to documents from the Justice Department.

The Department of Justice charges against the three men: Conspiracy to Participate in a Racketeering Enterprise, Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Aid of Racketeering Activity, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering Activity, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering Activity, Using and Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien.

MS-13 gang violence is common in Virginia and has been a focal point for law enforcement departments across the region.