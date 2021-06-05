12-year-old girl missing from Reston found safe, Fairfax County Police confirm

Aaliyah Shabazz went messing in the 1800 block of Cameron Glen Drive in Reston, Virginia, around 6:30 p.m., according to Fairfax County Police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Aaliyah Shabazz has been found safe, according to Fairfax County Police.

A 12-year-old girl from Fairfax County is missing and is being considered "endangered" by the Fairfax County Police Department, according to a Twitter statement Saturday evening.

Aaliyah Shabazz went messing in the 1800 block of Cameron Glen Drive in Reston, Virginia, around 6:30 p.m., according to Fairfax County Police.

Shabazz is between 5'0-5'2 and weighs around 100 pounds, according to police.

Police added that Shabazz has black hair and was wearing a lime shirt with the words "Take Flight" written in purple when she went missing.

Fairfax County Police says that Shabazz is considered "endangered" due to her young age.

If you have any information about Shabazz's location, please call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes to our newsroom.