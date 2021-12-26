2 suffer life-threatening injuries, dozens of others displaced by Christmas weekend fires

Prince George's County has a host of fire prevention tips on how to keep your family safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Two people were hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries Sunday when a house caught fire in Springfield, Virginia.

Fairfax County firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Amelia Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday on a report of smoke showing from a house. Firefighters eventually removed two occupants from the home.

Both were determined to be in critical condition and were transported to a nearby hospital – one via medical helicopter.

No firefighters were injured during the extraction. Investigators were on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

In Maryland, a Temple Hills grandmother told WUSA9 that she was thanking God that all her family is safe after a fire ripped through her daughter's apartment in Dallas Place.

The Temple Hills fire was one of four fires in Prince George's County that displaced more than two dozen people on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

A Christmas morning apartment fire on 18th Avenue in Langley Park left several people displaced.

Just before midnight on Dec. 24, a fire destroyed a home on Golden Oak Drive leaving a Laurel family displaced.

Earlier Friday, 10 people, including three children, were displaced when a fire damaged their District Heights apartment complex on County Road.

Fire investigators in Spotsylvania County are trying to determine whether a Christmas tree may be to blame for another house fire that sent four people to the hospital. The fire happened Friday morning on Mockingbird Lane.

Seven people were inside the home when the fire started. Two of the injured were flown to a burn center at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Prince George's County has shared many fire prevention tips for families. Those tips include ensuring that you make a fire escape plan for your family; finding two exits out of every room, holding a family fire drill at least twice each year and installing smoke alarms on every level of your home.

"For the best detection and notification protection, install both ionization- and photoelectric-type smoke alarms. Some models provide dual coverage. The type will be printed on the box or package. Put them inside or near every bedroom," the department advises, as well as asking people to test them monthly to make sure they work and to put in new batteries once a year.