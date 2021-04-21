It will be legal to possess marijuana in Virginia starting July 1. The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority has been set up to create a commercial market.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill that will officially make marijuana legal to possess in the Commonwealth in July, becoming the first state in the south to legalize marijuana.

Virginia previously decriminalized marijuana in 2020.

Under this new law, any person over the age of 21 may have up to one ounce of marijuana for personal possession. The new law also allows any person to cultivate up to two mature marijuana plants and two immature marijuana plants for personal use at their home.

The new law takes effect July 1.

“There are considerable opportunities for Virginians, especially those from over-policed and economically distressed communities, to become business owners in this industry, building generational wealth,” said Northam.

She said he was initially drawn to legalize marijuana in Virginia to address racial and social inequities that were created by the policing of the substance.

A Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) report found that Black Virginians were arrested and convicted of marijuana use at almost four times the rate of white Virginians prior to the decriminalization of marijuana in 2020.

“Last July, we decriminalized possession so that people would no longer face arrest for having small amounts of marijuana,” Northam said. “But interestingly, data from the court system since then, shows us that our marijuana possession laws continued to be disproportionately enforced. That's why it was important to me that we go ahead and legalize simple possession now.”

Watch live as I ceremonially sign legislation legalizing the simple possession of marijuana in Virginia: https://t.co/rVx8uL5JwU — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 21, 2021

NORML Development Director Jenn Michelle Pedini worked as a member of the Governor’s Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group. They said it was happy to see marijuana finally be legalized in the Commonwealth.

“This is really an incredible victory,” Pedini said. “And it comes after so many years of hard work.”

The newly created Virginia Cannabis Control Authority will regulate marijuana going forward in the Commonwealth. It will oversee the cultivation, manufacture, and retail sale of cannabis.

“That will be specifically what the VCCA is tasked with,” said Pedini, who also serves as the executive director of Virginia NORML. “Regulating cannabis for adult use and as well as absorbing the medical program.”

The law states retail sales can start in 2024.

Lawmakers had originally proposed legalizing the simple possession of marijuana in Virginia in 2024 instead of 2021. But, Northam was encouraged to speed up the process after some Virginians shared concerns about disparate enforcement continuing in the near future.

Pedini said the law allocates funding for law enforcement agencies to help them address certain issues specific to marijuana legalization.

WUSA9 reached out to seven police departments in Northern Virginia about the new law.

The Fairfax County Police Department, Arlington County Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, and Alexandria City Police Department all said they plan to train their officers to enforce the new law just as they would any other law in the Commonwealth.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is continually conducting training on legislative updates that are disseminated to the department,” said Second Lieutenant James Curry of the Fairfax County Police Department. “As new laws are passed, officers are informed of the changes and our professional staff at the Criminal Justice Academy analyzes and plans for in-depth training for every officer in the department.”