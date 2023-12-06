'Hey, get off of that' | Virginia man yells at bear trying to eat from bird feeder

The bear can be seen in the video roaming around the home before grabbing at a tall bird feeder in the front yard.

WARRENTON, Va. — A Ring camera captured video of a bear wandering around a home in Warrenton before trying to take a snack meant for the birds.

According to Ring, Nick Schweers believes the bear may be responsible for tearing up bird feeders around the neighborhood.

Schweers said he received the Ring alert while in Florida, 800 miles away enjoying a beach vacation.

"I was watching it live, of course," he said in a statement.

That is when Schweers used the microphone to confront the animal.

"Hey! Get off of that!" Schweers can be heard saying in the video.

The bear ran away afterward.

"I didn't want him tearing up my bird feeders," Schweers said. "He left the pole bent over so I'll have to fix it when we return to Virginia."

Schweers said they have seen one bear before but it's been about 10 years. He claims others who live in the area have seen the same bear on their Ring cameras tearing up bird feeders.

In 2022, a bear was spotted wandering in Arlington, leading the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) to share several tips on how to keep bears from wandering too close to your home:

Keep garbage in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear-resistant container

Secure any compost piles

Take down bird feeders

Secure pet food in bear-resistant containers or inside locked sheds

Clean up porches/decks

Never leave food, trash or pet food inside your vehicle

Keep dogs on a leash at all times

