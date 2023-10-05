Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years in prison for distributing child porn

Joseph Arnold, 43, arranged to travel to Washington, D.C. with an undercover police officer for the purpose of sexually abusing a child.

WASHINGTON — A 43-year-old Virginia man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for distributing child pornography.

On July 19, 2022, Joseph Arnold pleaded guilty to distribution in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to government's evidence, on October 26, 2022, Arnold began talking with an undercover cop based in D.C. using an online messaging application.

Over the next two weeks, Arnold sent the officer multiple videos of child porn. He told the undercover officer he had "hundreds more" such videos, and arranged with the officer to meet in Washington, D.C. for the purpose of sexually abusing a child.

When Arnold made the trip from Virginia to Washington, D.C, he was arrested by police.

Arnold was ordered to serve 97 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, as well as paying a $67,5000 restitution.

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.