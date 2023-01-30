x
Virginia

Dumfries man to spend 30 years in prison for fentanyl overdoses

Six people took the cocaine, not knowing it was laced with fentanyl. All six people overdosed and were taken to an area hospital for help.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A Virginia man will spend decades in prison after handing out fentanyl-laced cocaine at a party in 2021, leading multiple people to overdose and one person to die

According to a release from United States Attorney Jessica D. Aber Eastern District of Virginia, 28-year-old Michael Vaughn was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. 

Vaughn attended a party at an apartment in Fairfax County, Virginia on Sept. 21, 2021. While at the party Vaughn distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Six people took the cocaine, not knowing it was laced with fentanyl. All six people overdosed and were taken to an area hospital for help. Five of the six victims were saved with Narcan, the sixth victim died.

Evidence showed Vaughn knowingly added fentanyl to the cocaine before handing it out at the party. He also possessed approximately 60 additional grams of fentanyl powder, which officials found at his home when he was arrested in October 2021. 

Officials have not released any identifying information of the victims. 

The Centers for Disease Control reports that accidental overdose is one of the 10 leading causes of death.

