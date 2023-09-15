Virginia man sentenced to 16 years in prison stabbing a man 42 times, killing him

DC Police officers discovered the victim's body and ​Collin Potter standing naked, uninjured and covered in Lugo's blood.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man will spend more than a decade in prison for the violent stabbing death of 36-year-old Vongell Lugo.

Collin Potter, 30, pleaded guilty to killing Lugo in February. In court Friday, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The violent event unfolded at Lugo's apartment on Wisconsin Avenue on Jan. 6, 2019.

The pair were reportedly at the home around 4 a.m. after meeting at a bar in D.C. At some point, Potter attacked Lugo unprovoked, grabbing one of his kitchen knives and stabbing him 42 times, killing him.

Lugo yelled for help, waking two of his neighbors who called 911 at 4:14 a.m.

According to the Department of Justice, Potter tried to clean the knife in the kitchen sink, and, just minutes after neighbors called 911, he pulled Lugo's body into the hallway. DC Police officers discovered the victim's body and Potter standing naked, uninjured and covered in Lugo's blood.

Potter, who was an active duty Navy sailor at the time of the deadly stabbing, has been in custody ever since.