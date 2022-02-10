Virginia man pleads guilty to laundering more than $900,000 in CARES Act funds

31-year-old Benjamin Sakyi, from Dumfries, Virginia, was convicted of one count of money laundering conspiracy.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A Virginia man has been convicted after he laundered more than $900,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, which was financial assistance provided in the 2020-era Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a Thursday release.

The CARES Act also included Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds in addition to the PPP funds that were meant for millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

31-year-old Benjamin Sakyi, from Dumfries, Virginia, was convicted of one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Officials say that evidence at the plea hearing, and a prior detention hearing in Virginia, showed that Sakyi received more than $900,000 in fraudulently obtained CARES Act funds at three different financial institutions in the names of two Virginia corporations, Blue Flight Logistics LLC and NKB Enterprise LLC.

Sakyi then transferred the funds elsewhere, officials said, adding that Sakyi received the CARES Act funds from a Minnesota man, Donald Franklin Trosin. Trosin had submitted more than 20 fake PPP and EIDL loan applications to the Small Business Administration in his name and another individual at Minnesota and Iowa financial institutions.

In total, Trosin faked that he had 120 employees on his payroll and over $5 million in payroll expenses when, in truth, Trosin didn’t operate a business at all.

Sakyi currently remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing, and he faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

In July 2021, the district court sentenced Trosin to 40 months in federal prison for his role in the money laundering conspiracy.