Virginia man killed while fighting wildfire

Rocky S. Wood was battling a 15-acre wildfire along Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann community in Buchanan County.

BUCHANAN, Va. — Officials have announced the death of a state employee who was killed while battling a wildfire in Virginia earlier this week.

According to officials, Rocky S. Wood was fighting a 15-acre wildfire along Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann community in Buchanan County around 8:30 a.m. on March 9 when he was killed.

Wood was a seven-year veteran of the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) and worked mainly in the Wester Region's Vansant Office. He joined VDOF full-time as a forest technician in 2016.

Before joining VDOF, Wood worked as a part-time wildland firefighter with the agency and for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell.

There is no word about what caused the fire or what led up to Wood's death. Any investigation is ongoing.

The fire was contained as of early Friday morning.

