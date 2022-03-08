x
Virginia

Man found near Fairfax Courthouse with life-threatening injuries, heavy police presence

Original police reports said there was a shooting, but no evidence was found. Instead, police believe the man was injured from jumping from a parking garage.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man who police say may have jumped from a parking garage near a Fairfax courthouse is now struggling with life-threatening injuries, according to county police.

The incident occurred in the 10600 block of Page Avenue on Tuesday and resulted in a large police presence just past 4:30 p.m. Police initially reported that the man was shot, but have since said no evidence of a shooting was found. The man's injuries are more consistent with someone who jumped, detectives said. 

The man has been taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and report any information. They do not believe any criminal activity occurred. 

   

