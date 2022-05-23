Virginia man indicted for embezzling millions from Fairfax family business

The indictment was announced by the state’s attorney, Steve Descano, who called it “one of the largest in Fairfax County history."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man has been indicted for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from a family-owned business he worked at, triggering one of the largest embezzlement cases in Fairfax County history, according to the state’s attorney.

Carlos Camacho was indicted by a Fairfax County grand jury last week on 15 counts of embezzlement and four counts of forgery, according to Fairfax County State's Attorney Steve Descano.

A Monday release from Descano said that between June 2017 and December 2020, Camacho allegedly stole millions. He is accused of falsifying a power of attorney document to obtain loans, the proceeds of which he used to cover personal expenses. He is also accused of redirecting the company's income for his own use.

Descano did not specify exactly how much money was stolen from the business.

“I am committed to holding accountable those who prey on family-owned businesses, which are a key foundation in our community," Descano said in the release. "Financial crimes are serious crimes that can devastate families and the businesses they own."

The office went on to specify that a criminal indictment is an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.