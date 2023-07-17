Grand jury indicts man for 2022 shooting death of Brandon Wims

A grand jury indicted 43-year-old Kyjuan Trott-McLean for shooting Wims to death in October 2022, as well as multiple weapons charges.

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — A Virginia man was indicted Monday for the 2022 murder of Brandon Wims.

Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 1, 2022.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, a grand jury indicted 43-year-old Kyjuan Trott-McLean for shooting Wims to death in October 2022, as well as multiple weapons charges.

Wims, who was 31, was shot to death at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon. Investigators claim he was sitting in a car with two other people outside the apartment complex when Trott-McLean shot him. Wims was taken to an area hospital following the shooting but he died a short time later.

After identifying Trott-McLean as a suspect, police went on a 61-day search for him. An $11,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest and conviction were offered and Trott-McLean was arrested a day later after a short car chase.

"I'm here today to let you know that I am broken without my child," Wims' mother said at a December 2022 press conference. "He was a good kid, a good son, a good uncle, a good friend, a good cousin; he was good to anyone he came across and he was not deserving of this vicious killing. He was not able to defend himself . . . he just had to sit there and take bullet after bullet, after bullet. No one deserves to die like that."