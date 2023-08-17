Virginia man found guilty of disfiguring ex-girlfriend using urn of boiling liquid

Not able to deal with her rejection, he began to stalk, harass and assault the victim.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A Springfield man faces decades in prison after a jury found him guilty of stalking and harassing a woman who rejected him, later attacking her with an urn of boiling liquid.

According to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Tesfay Teshale was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday for the 2019 attack.

Teshale was dating the victim for a time when she decided to break things off with him. Not able to deal with the rejection, he began to stalk, harass and assault her.

On June 14, 2019, Teshale cornered his ex-girlfriend, punching her multiple times in the face. He then knocked her down and poured an urn of boiling liquid on her.

Teshale left the woman there, bleeding, badly burned and in extreme pain. She managed to call for help, and D.C. Fire and EMS took her to an area hospital where she was treated for contusions, abrasions, and bruises to her face, as well as second-degree burns.

Teshale was arrested and later found guilty of aggravated assault while armed, malicious disfigurement while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon for an assault that included pouring boiling liquid on the female victim, resulting in second-degree burns on her body.

A judge will sentence Teshale on October 27. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.