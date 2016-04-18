Virginia man dies while hiking the Grand Canyon

In the summer, temperatures along the exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — A Virginia man has died after attempting to hike the Grand Canyon from rim-to-rim in a single day.

According to the National Park Service, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received an emergency call regarding a hiker in distress just before 2 p.m. Saturday. The hiker was found on the North Kaibab Trail approximately one mile south of Cottonwood Campground. People in the area administered CPR after the hiker became unresponsive.

NPS search and rescue crews responded to the area via helicopter and took over helping the unconscious hiker, who was later pronounced dead.

Officials have identified the hiker as 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia.

Varma was reportedly attempting to hike from the South to the North Rim (rim-to-rim) in a single day.

NPS says in the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade. Park rangers strongly advise against hiking the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, NPS says efforts to help hikers may be delayed during summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.