WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said a Defense Intelligence Agency official has been charged with leaking classified information to two journalists, including one he was dating.

Henry Kyle Frese was arrested Wednesday in Virginia. He was charged with willfully disclosing national defense information.

Prosecutors allege the 30-year-old Frese accessed five different intelligence reports and provided top secret information about another country's weapons systems to the reporter with whom he was in a relationship.

They said the reporter then published eight articles containing classified defense information between May and July 2018.

Prosecutors also allege Frese provided information to a second journalist at another news outlet.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said Frese's actions were criminal and "not selfless or heroic."

RELATED: Complaints suggest some TSA agents don't believe DC licenses are American

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.