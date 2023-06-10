Man turns himself in to police after assaulting child playing at party, officers say

MANASSAS, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a child who was playing in a bedroom with other children earlier this month.
According to the Prince William County Police Department, a group of children were playing unsupervised during a gathering at a home in Manassas on April 16.
Investigators say a stranger went into the room and inappropriately touched a child under the age of 13 more than once before leaving.
The child told a family member who called the police.
On Tuesday, more than five months after the child was assaulted, 40-year-old Gerver Sipriano Rivera Avila turned himself in to police. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at 703-792-6500.
