Man turns himself in to police after assaulting child playing at party, officers say

MANASSAS, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a child who was playing in a bedroom with other children earlier this month.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, a group of children were playing unsupervised during a gathering at a home in Manassas on April 16.

Investigators say a stranger went into the room and inappropriately touched a child under the age of 13 more than once before leaving.

The child told a family member who called the police.

On Tuesday, more than five months after the child was assaulted, 40-year-old Gerver Sipriano Rivera Avila turned himself in to police. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 703-792-6500.

