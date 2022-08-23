Virginia man arrested, charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

Officers arrested 34-year-old Jose Jimenez after he allegedly attempted to meet with what he thought was a teenage girl, instead it was officers posing as one.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man from McLean, Virginia was arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor on August 17 by officers from the Montgomery County Police Department.

This all began on August 11 when Jimenez allegedly initiated a conversation online with the "teenage girl." A detective that was posing as the teenage girl stated in a conversation with Jimenez that they were 15 years old a day after the initial conversation. Officials say Jimenez continued to send "sexually explicit" text messages.

On August 17 officials say Jimenez made plans to meet with the "teenage girl" in Rockville, Maryland. However, prior to meeting at the agreed location, Jimenez stopped and rented a motel room and drove to meet the "teenage girl" where he was then arrested.

Officers say that Jimenez was held without bond in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. However, after a bond review, Jimenez was released on an unsecured bond, according to officials.

Police believe that there may be more victims that have been contacted by Jimenez. Officials are asking anyone who thinks they may be a victim or knows someone with information about Jimenez to contact Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victims Investigation Division at 240-773-5400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.