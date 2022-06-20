Stafford man charged for murder at Red Roof Inn, surrenders via FaceTime

The suspect allegedly shot a man in the chest in the motel parking lot. Soon after, deputies say they identified him and were able to get him on FaceTime.

A Stafford man is in custody for murder after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn motel in the city. The 44-year-old surrendered to police while still on a FaceTime call with crisis negotiators.

Around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at the motel. They arrived to find a man shot in the chest in the parking lot at 386 Warrenton Road. The man was soon taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The alleged shooter, now identified as George Pearson III, took off in a silver Toyota Tacoma after the shooting, still armed with a handgun, according to police. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office stated in a release that their deputies were able to get his identity and then reach him through a FaceTime call.

They went on to share that a member of their Crisis Negotiation Team joined the conversation and attempted to arrange a peaceful surrender, but the suspect refused to stop.

"The suspect indicated he would not be taken alive," the release stated.

Police then went on to put out a lookout for Pearson to other law enforcement agencies in Virginia, along with surrounding states. Around 11:30 a.m, Pearson stopped on an exit ramp from I-95 in Hanover County, where he agreed to peacefully surrender to authorities ⁠— still on the FaceTime call.